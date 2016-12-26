Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Giroud (86')
Giroud (43'), Gibbs (65'), Ramsey (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Foster (83')

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal must show special resilience'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger calls on his side to show resilience until the end of the season if they are to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 21:04 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his side to show "special resilience" if they are to overhaul runaway league leaders Chelsea in the title race this season.

The Gunners bounced back from successive defeats at the hands of Everton and Manchester City with a late 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with Olivier Giroud getting the only goal of the game on his first league start of the season.

Having looked on course for a frustrating draw against the Baggies, Wenger believes that his side showed more of a fighting spirit to pick up all three points, but insists that they must continue to provide that all season if they are to catch Chelsea.

When asked whether Arsenal possess a stronger core this season, Wenger told reporters: "Maybe, yes. I feel yes because it's normal that I tell you yes, but we have to show that for the whole season to maintain that kind of resilience you know.

"At the moment there is quite a big distance between us and Chelsea and we need a special resilience to come back, but I hope that the other teams will have as well their moments of weakness and we can only take advantage of it if we continue like that."

Arsenal currently sit nine points adrift of Chelsea, who have won a club-record 12 Premier League games in a row.

Olivier Giroud reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Arsene Wenger plays down Lucas Perez, Gabriel Paulista spat
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Olivier Giroud rescues three points for Arsenal
