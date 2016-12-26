Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger calls on his side to show resilience until the end of the season if they are to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his side to show "special resilience" if they are to overhaul runaway league leaders Chelsea in the title race this season.

The Gunners bounced back from successive defeats at the hands of Everton and Manchester City with a late 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with Olivier Giroud getting the only goal of the game on his first league start of the season.

Having looked on course for a frustrating draw against the Baggies, Wenger believes that his side showed more of a fighting spirit to pick up all three points, but insists that they must continue to provide that all season if they are to catch Chelsea.

When asked whether Arsenal possess a stronger core this season, Wenger told reporters: "Maybe, yes. I feel yes because it's normal that I tell you yes, but we have to show that for the whole season to maintain that kind of resilience you know.

"At the moment there is quite a big distance between us and Chelsea and we need a special resilience to come back, but I hope that the other teams will have as well their moments of weakness and we can only take advantage of it if we continue like that."

Arsenal currently sit nine points adrift of Chelsea, who have won a club-record 12 Premier League games in a row.