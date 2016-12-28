A report claims that Swansea City plan a January move for Groningen midfielder Albert Rusnak, formerly of Manchester City.

Swansea City are reportedly preparing a January move for Groningen midfielder Albert Rusnak.

The 22-year-old came through the youth system at Manchester City, but failed to make a single appearance for the Premier League outfit before leaving to join Groningen in the summer of 2015.

The attacking midfielder has impressed during his time in Dutch football and according to The Sun, Swansea are preparing a £2m move for the Slovakian international, who has also been linked with the MLS.

The same report claims that Bob Bradley's dismissal has not impacted on the deal, with the player targeted by the Swansea board.

Ryan Giggs is currently the odds-on favourite to take the managerial position at the Liberty Stadium.