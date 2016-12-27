Bob Bradley speaks for the first time since being sacked as Swansea City manager, admitting that he 'knew exactly what he was getting into' when agreeing to take charge.

Bob Bradley has insisted that he is already "looking forward" to his next managerial challenge following his "cruel" Swansea City sacking.

The 58-year-old was given his marching orders on Tuesday evening following an 85-day stint in charge of the Welsh outfit, during which he lost seven of his 11 games.

Bradley says that he knew exactly how tough his task would be when taking over the Swans in October, who he leaves two places worse off in the Premier League table, but he holds no hard feelings and is already optimistic about what the future now holds.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Bradley said: "I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run.

"But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That's what I've always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance, you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge."

Alan Curtis and Paul Williams have been placed in temporary charge of City, with Ryan Giggs installed as the bookies' favourite to replace Bradley in the long run.