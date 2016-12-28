New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'fail with £8.5m Martin Braithwaite bid'

Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
A report claims that Toulouse reject an £8.5m bid from West Ham United for Denmark international Martin Braithwaite.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 21:28 UK

Toulouse have reportedly rejected an £8.5m bid from West Ham United for Martin Braithwaite.

The Hammers are widely expected to sign a new striker in the January transfer window due to Simone Zaza's unsuccessful loan spell from Juventus and an injury to Diafra Sakho.

According to RMC, West Ham launched an £8.5m bid for the Denmark international, but Toulouse quickly turned down the interest as they are not prepared to sell their captain for under £10m.

Braithwaite, who joined his current club from Danish outfit Esbjerg FB in the summer of 2013, has scored seven times in 16 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his best ever scoring season last term - netting 13 times in 40 appearances, including 11 goals in the top flight of French football.

Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Lille on May 9, 2015
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson attracting interest from five clubs?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United not safe yet'
 A general view of the Stade Municipal Haute-Garonne prior to the Champions League first leg of the third qualifying round match between Toulouse and Liverpool at the Stade Municipal Haute-Garonne on August 15, 2007
Report: Arsenal interested in teenage Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont
 Toulouse's French Tunisian forward Wissam Ben Yedder jubilates after scoring during the French L1 football match Guingamp versus Toulouse on May 16, 2015
Sevilla complete Wissam Ben Yedder signing
