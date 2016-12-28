A report claims that Toulouse reject an £8.5m bid from West Ham United for Denmark international Martin Braithwaite.

Toulouse have reportedly rejected an £8.5m bid from West Ham United for Martin Braithwaite.

The Hammers are widely expected to sign a new striker in the January transfer window due to Simone Zaza's unsuccessful loan spell from Juventus and an injury to Diafra Sakho.

According to RMC, West Ham launched an £8.5m bid for the Denmark international, but Toulouse quickly turned down the interest as they are not prepared to sell their captain for under £10m.

Braithwaite, who joined his current club from Danish outfit Esbjerg FB in the summer of 2013, has scored seven times in 16 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his best ever scoring season last term - netting 13 times in 40 appearances, including 11 goals in the top flight of French football.