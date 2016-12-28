New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton: 'New signings welcome'

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Marc Albrighton insists that the Leicester City squad would welcome new additions in the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 14:23 UK

Leicester City attacker Marc Albrighton has insisted that the Foxes' squad would welcome new additions in the January transfer window.

A disastrous Premier League title defence has left Claudio Ranieri's side in 16th position in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone after already suffering nine league defeats this term.

It is understood that the English champions will be active when the winter window opens next month and Albrighton is open to the idea of fresh blood being introduced to the squad.

"If the club think they are the right players to help the team then I am sure they will improve the team. We have got to welcome them and get them into the Leicester philosophy," Albrighton told the Leicester Mercury.

Leicester will attempt to end 2016 on a positive note when they welcome a revitalised West Ham United to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
