Galatasaray's Wesley Sneijder 'turns down China move'

Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
A report claims that Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sniejder turns down the chance to move to the Chinese Super League.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 22:58 UK

Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sniejder has reportedly turned down the chance to move to China.

It came as somewhat of a surprise when the experienced Dutchman swapped Inter Milan for Galatasaray in 2013, but the midfielder has since racked up almost 160 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish giants.

According to reports in Turkey, an unnamed Chinese Super League club made a £20m move for the 32-year-old, but Sniejder rejected the interest due to his happiness at his current club.

In September, the midfielder, who has scored twice in 15 appearances this season, revealed that he was "very happy" at Galatasaray and could end his career with the Turkish outfit.

Speculation linking European players with big-money moves to China is expected to gather pace when the winter transfer window opens for business next week.

Memphis Depay in action during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Report: Gala preparing £15m Depay bid
