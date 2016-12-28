New Transfer Talk header

Report: Marouane Chamakh heading for Middle East

Marouane Chamakh during the Crystal Palace FC training session at Cape Town Stadium on July 23, 2015
A report claims that Cardiff City striker Marouane Chamakh will move to Qatari-based side Al-Arabi in the January transfer window.
Cardiff City striker Marouane Chamakh will reportedly move to the Middle East in the January transfer window.

The experienced forward joined Cardiff on a free transfer in October, but has struggled to make his mark with the Championship club and is expected to depart next month.

According to The Mirror, the former Arsenal player has opened talks with Qatari-based side Al-Arabi, where he will pick up a healthy salary as he looks for one final pay day.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 18 times in 65 appearances for the Moroccan national team, has represented Arsenal, West Ham United, Palace and Cardiff since arriving in England from Bordeaux in the summer of 2010.

Craig Bellamy of Cardiff City scores the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Chelsea at Cardiff City Stadium on May 11, 2014
