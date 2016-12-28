A report claims that Cardiff City striker Marouane Chamakh will move to Qatari-based side Al-Arabi in the January transfer window.

Cardiff City striker Marouane Chamakh will reportedly move to the Middle East in the January transfer window.

The experienced forward joined Cardiff on a free transfer in October, but has struggled to make his mark with the Championship club and is expected to depart next month.

According to The Mirror, the former Arsenal player has opened talks with Qatari-based side Al-Arabi, where he will pick up a healthy salary as he looks for one final pay day.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 18 times in 65 appearances for the Moroccan national team, has represented Arsenal, West Ham United, Palace and Cardiff since arriving in England from Bordeaux in the summer of 2010.