New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United 'waiting on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek response'

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Newcastle United are waiting to hear whether they have been successful in a loan move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 21:42 UK

Newcastle United are reportedly waiting to hear from Chelsea whether they have been successful in a loan approach for 20-year-old midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The England Under-21 international, who has also been linked with West Ham United, came through the youth system at Chelsea and is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has only made one Premier League appearance this season, however, and it is understood that he will be allowed to continue his development away from the club in the January transfer window.

It is understood that Championship leaders Newcastle have made an approach for Loftus-Cheek and according to the Newcastle Chronicle, Rafael Benitez's side are waiting to hear Chelsea's response.

Loftus-Cheek made 17 first-team appearance for Chelsea last season, scoring twice in the process.

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez backs Shelvey in racism row
>
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Newcastle United 'waiting on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek response'
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard: 'Everything is good at Chelsea'
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
Obuh: 'Conte should give chance to Omeruo'Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleAgent confirms PL interest in KessieChelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'Hazard: 'Chelsea better than two seasons ago'
Shanghai GM: 'Oscar unhappy on Chelsea bench'Courtois: 'Fear of failure spurring Chelsea on'Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'Guardiola: 'Tough to keep up with Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Newcastle United 'waiting on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek response'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Result: Newcastle United miss chance to move four points clear
 Jack Colback of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James Park on August 9, 2015 in Newcastle, England.
Rafael Benitez: 'Jack Colback nearing Newcastle United return'
Benitez backs Shelvey in racism rowShelvey will not contest five-game banPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Shearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey ban
Shelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle startBenitez flattered by West Ham linkWest Ham want Benitez to replace Bilic?Team News: Mohamed Diame returns for Newcastle
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version