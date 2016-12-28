A report claims that Newcastle United are waiting to hear whether they have been successful in a loan move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The England Under-21 international, who has also been linked with West Ham United, came through the youth system at Chelsea and is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has only made one Premier League appearance this season, however, and it is understood that he will be allowed to continue his development away from the club in the January transfer window.

It is understood that Championship leaders Newcastle have made an approach for Loftus-Cheek and according to the Newcastle Chronicle, Rafael Benitez's side are waiting to hear Chelsea's response.

Loftus-Cheek made 17 first-team appearance for Chelsea last season, scoring twice in the process.