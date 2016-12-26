Dec 26, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday

Rafael Benitez: 'Jack Colback nearing Newcastle United return'

Jack Colback of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James Park on August 9, 2015 in Newcastle, England.
Jack Colback is close to making a comeback for Newcastle United after suffering vision problems, according to Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 17:37 UK

Jack Colback is close to making a comeback for Newcastle United after boss Rafael Benitez confirmed that the 27-year-old is "fine" and back in training.

The former Sunderland midfielder has been ruled out of recent games with vision problems, but is now awaiting the green light from the club's medical department to return against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

With Jonjo Shelvey serving a five-match suspension, Benitez admits that Colback could be rushed back to action for the festive Championship clash against the Owls.

The Spaniard told the Chronicle Live: "Colback's fine. He's training. I hope so. He's training every day, and he's getting better. You can see that he's fine.

"Colback is training well. We just need the green light to say 'yes'. He was heading the ball (in training) and doing normal things.

"He's OK. But we have to be sure he's fine in the next couple of training sessions."

Newcastle currently sit top of the Championship table and will take on the Owls at St James' Park the day after Christmas.

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez backs Shelvey in racism row
>
View our homepages for Jack Colback, Rafael Benitez, Jonjo Shelvey, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Rafael Benitez backs Jonjo Shelvey in racism row
 Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Jonjo Shelvey will not contest five-game ban for racial abuse
 Jack Colback of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James Park on August 9, 2015 in Newcastle, England.
Rafael Benitez: 'Jack Colback nearing Newcastle United return'
Palace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Shearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle start
Benitez flattered by West Ham linkWest Ham want Benitez to replace Bilic?Team News: Mohamed Diame returns for NewcastleBenitez 'given January transfer kitty'Benitez: "We have to stick together"
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle22161545172849
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton22146235142148
3Reading2212463029140
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2212372626039
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2212282622438
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2211472623337
7Derby CountyDerby2210662315836
8Birmingham CityBirmingham229762729-234
9Fulham2289538281033
10Norwich CityNorwich2210393734333
11Preston North EndPreston229583027332
12Barnsley229493835331
13Aston Villa2271052321231
14Brentford2284102728-128
15Ipswich TownIpswich227782224-228
16Bristol City2283112827127
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2275103539-426
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves226792830-225
19Queens Park RangersQPR2265112031-1123
20Cardiff CityCardiff2265112436-1223
21Burton Albion2257102330-722
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2255122737-1020
23Wigan AthleticWigan2246121827-918
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2224162148-2710
> Full Version