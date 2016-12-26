Jack Colback is close to making a comeback for Newcastle United after suffering vision problems, according to Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.

Jack Colback is close to making a comeback for Newcastle United after boss Rafael Benitez confirmed that the 27-year-old is "fine" and back in training.

The former Sunderland midfielder has been ruled out of recent games with vision problems, but is now awaiting the green light from the club's medical department to return against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

With Jonjo Shelvey serving a five-match suspension, Benitez admits that Colback could be rushed back to action for the festive Championship clash against the Owls.

The Spaniard told the Chronicle Live: "Colback's fine. He's training. I hope so. He's training every day, and he's getting better. You can see that he's fine.

"Colback is training well. We just need the green light to say 'yes'. He was heading the ball (in training) and doing normal things.

"He's OK. But we have to be sure he's fine in the next couple of training sessions."

Newcastle currently sit top of the Championship table and will take on the Owls at St James' Park the day after Christmas.