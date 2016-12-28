New Transfer Talk header

Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement at 41 to join Estudiantes

Veteran midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement to join Estudiantes at the age of 41.
By , European Football Editor
Juan Sebastian Veron has come out of retirement to join Estudiantes at the age of 41.

The former Manchester United midfielder started his senior career with Estudiantes in 1994 and enjoyed three separate spells with the Argentine club before retiring from professional football in 2014.

Veron, who was later elected president of the Argentine outfit, vowed to return if supporters purchased 65% of the boxes at the club's new stadium and the veteran has fulfilled that promise.

The midfielder, who has signed a two-year contract, will be free to play in both domestic and continental fixtures, but his full salary will be donated to the development of the club.

Veron could make his return in the Florida Cup against Bayer Leverkusen on January 8.

