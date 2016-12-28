New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Chelsea launch a £21m offer for in-demand Atalanta BC youngster Franck Kessie.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Chelsea have reportedly made a £21m bid for in-demand Atalanta BC youngster Franck Kessie.

The 20-year-old, who has scored six Serie A goals for his Italian club this season, has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona over the last couple of months.

However, according to reports in France, Chelsea have attempted to steal a march on their rivals by submitting an offer of £21m ahead of the January transfer window, which opens next week.

Kessie started his professional career with Stella Club in Ivory Coast, before making the move to Atalanta in 2015. Last season, he scored four league goals during a loan spell with Cesena.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Juventus had won the race for the Ivorian after watching him at close quarters this term.

