Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offer Toby Alderweireld contract extension

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to offer Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld a new long-term contract, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Everton interested in Ipswich Town defender Adam Webster

Everton are lining up a £4m move for Ipswich Town's 21-year-old defender Adam Webster, according to reports. Read more.

PSV Eindhoven considering bid for Chelsea's Marco van Ginkel

PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands admits that the club are considering making a bid Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel. Read more.

David Moyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale at any price'

Sunderland manager David Moyes insists that "priceless" Jermain Defoe is not for sale in January amid reported interest from West Ham United. Read more.

Sam Allardyce to be given funds to strengthen Crystal Palace?

New manager Sam Allardyce will reportedly be given £20m to strengthen his Crystal Palace squad during the January transfer window. Read more.

Wolfsburg confirm Julian Draxler move to Paris Saint-Germain

Wolfsburg announce that midfielder Julian Draxler will complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical. Read more.

Southampton increase Virgil van Dijk valuation?

Southampton reportedly increase their asking price for Virgil van Dijk as the defender continues to be linked with a big-money move away from St Mary's. Read more.

Frank Lampard: 'I will decide on future in January'

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard says that he will make a decision over his playing career at some point in January. Read more.

Virgil van Dijk keen to play at "highest level"

Defender Virgil van Dijk admits that he is keen to play at the "highest level" but insists that he is currently happy at Southampton. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion hand new deal to Ben Foster

Goalkeeper Ben Foster signs a new two-and-a-half year deal with West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Liverpool to make move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi?

Liverpool are reportedly interested in strengthening their defence with the signing of Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi. Read more.

Gabriel Barbosa: 'I plan to stay at Inter Milan'

Gabriel Barbosa - a reported January transfer target for Liverpool - insists that he has no plans to leave Inter Milan at the start of 2017. Read more.

Inter Milan consider bid for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva?

Inter Milan are reportedly considering another bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva. Read more.