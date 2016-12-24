New Transfer Talk header

PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands has confirmed that he is considering making a bid for Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel.

The 24-year-old has failed to make a senior appearance under Antonio Conte this season and has had to settle with playing for the Blues' under-23 side.

PSV had Van Ginkel on loan during the second half of last season and he impressed for them by scoring eight goals in 13 league games.

When asked by Dutch broadcaster Omroep Brabant whether he is looking to re-sign Van Ginkel, Brands replied: "We need to check with Chelsea.

"Of course he's on our list, but we must also see if there is a spot for him at this time in our team.

"That question will be answered by our technical staff. We need to look even if he is feasible. We have not enquired with Chelsea yet."

The Dutchman spent the first half of last season on loan at Stoke City but had his move terminated following just eight league starts.

