Report: Everton interested in Ipswich Town defender Adam Webster

A general shot of Ipswich Town's home ground Portman Road on March 15, 2011
Everton are lining up a £4m move for Ipswich Town's 21-year-old defender Adam Webster, according to reports.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 16:29 UK

Everton have lined up a £4m bid for Ipswich Town defender Adam Webster, according to reports.

The 21-year-old only joined the Tractor Boys in the summer from Portsmouth for £750,000.

However, he has already made 18 appearances, leading to first-team manager Mick McCarthy to describe him as a Premier League defender in waiting.

According to The Mirror, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has identified Webster as his latest target and will be looking to bring him to Goodison Park in January.

Webster, who made his professional debut aged just 17 in a Championship fixture against West Ham United, is also said to be on the radar of Sunderland.

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
