West Bromwich Albion hand new deal to Ben Foster

Ben Foster in action for West Brom on October 25, 2014
Goalkeeper Ben Foster signs a new two-and-a-half year deal with West Bromwich Albion.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 12:14 UK

West Bromwich Albion have announced that goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Foster has played his football for the Baggies since 2011, first spending 12 months on loan from Birmingham City before completing a permanent transfer to The Hawthorns.

He has now committed his long-term future to the Premier League side until 2019, and head coach Tony Pulis is delighted to extend the England international's stay at the club.

Pulis told the club's official website: "We're delighted we've extended Ben's contract. His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to."

Foster has made a total of 161 appearances for West Brom in all competitions.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
