David Moyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale at any price'

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland manager David Moyes insists that "priceless" Jermain Defoe is not for sale in January amid reported interest from West Ham United.
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Sunderland manager David Moyes has insisted that Jermain Defoe is not for sale at any price during the January transfer window.

West Ham United have been linked with a £6m move for the 34-year-old striker as they look to entice him back to one of his former clubs, while Sunderland reportedly want to reduce their wage bill by offloading players.

However, Moyes insists that Defoe is "priceless", with his goals having played a major part in the club staying up last season and fighting for survival again this term.

"He's priceless, isn't he? There is not a price we could put on his head because he's so important to us staying as a Premier League club," Moyes told reporters.

"He's scored us eight goals just now and if he scores us another eight or 10 in the second half of the season, it will give us a great opportunity of staying up.

"We won't sell him, but we obviously can't stop people talking about it and writing about it."

Defoe has scored 27 Premier League goals for Sunderland since joining from Toronto almost two years ago.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Report: West Ham prepare £6m Defoe bid
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Latest team news: Manchester United vs. Sunderland
 'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace job easier than Sunderland one'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal
 Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Keeping Dimitri Payet is a big statement'
