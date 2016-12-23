A report claims that West Ham United will make a £6m bid for Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe in the January transfer window.

West Ham United are reportedly keen on re-signing Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe when the January transfer window opens for business.

The 34-year-old has scored 30 times in 68 appearances for the Black Cats since returning to English football from MLS outfit Toronto FC in the summer of 2014.

Last season, Defoe's 15 Premier League goals played a major part in Sunderland avoiding relegation from England's top flight, while he has already netted eight times in 14 league matches this term.

According to The Sun, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has identified Defoe as the player to fire his team away from the relegation zone and will give the green light on a £6m offer at the start of next month.

Defoe made his senior debut for West Ham in 1999 after joining from Charlton's academy. He netted 41 times in 105 appearances for the Hammers before making the move to Tottenham Hotspur during the 2003-04 campaign.