Frank Lampard: 'I will decide on future in January'

Frank Lampard of Chelsea evades Selcuk Inan of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match on March 18, 2014
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard says that he will make a decision over his playing career at some point in January.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 12:28 UK

Frank Lampard has revealed that he will not make a decision regarding his future in the game until January.

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently without a club after leaving New York City FC, but he has been linked with a switch to a number of teams at the start of 2017.

However, while suggesting that he wants to continue his playing career, Lampard insists that everything would have to be "perfect".

The 38-year-old told Soccer AM: "I don't know. I am having this Christmas off to just enjoy family, a few beers, turkey and all that stuff but then I am going to make a decision on January about whether I carry on playing. I have a few options, but I could finish and go on to whatever the next thing will be."

"I feel fit. I'm fresh in the mind. I understand that things are different now. If I was to carry on playing, things would have to be perfect for family, me, and all those things."

Brighton & Hove Albion have previously been credited with an interest in the former England international.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Terry to join Southgate's England team?
