Chelsea legend Frank Lampard says that he will make a decision over his playing career at some point in January.

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently without a club after leaving New York City FC, but he has been linked with a switch to a number of teams at the start of 2017.

However, while suggesting that he wants to continue his playing career, Lampard insists that everything would have to be "perfect".

The 38-year-old told Soccer AM: "I don't know. I am having this Christmas off to just enjoy family, a few beers, turkey and all that stuff but then I am going to make a decision on January about whether I carry on playing. I have a few options, but I could finish and go on to whatever the next thing will be."

"I feel fit. I'm fresh in the mind. I understand that things are different now. If I was to carry on playing, things would have to be perfect for family, me, and all those things."

Brighton & Hove Albion have previously been credited with an interest in the former England international.