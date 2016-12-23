Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Aaron Tshibola to leave Aston Villa on loan in January

Out-of-favour Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola is reportedly looking to secure a loan move away from the West Midlands club in January. Read more.

Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United are prepared to lock horns with Arsenal over the signing of West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet, according to reports. Read more.

Report: West Ham United consider Darijo Srna swoop

A report claims that West Ham United could move for Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Darijo Srna in the January transfer window. Read more.

Report: Valencia in Nemanja Maksimovic talks

A report claims that Astana midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic will join La Liga side Valencia on loan in the January transfer window. Read more.

Swansea City boss Bob Bradley eyeing January additions

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley says that he wants to sign a centre-back, a midfielder and an attacker next month. Read more.

Slaven Bilic plays down Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial talk

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic plays down suggestions that his club could sign either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan next month. Read more.

Chelsea 'pull out of James Rodriguez race'

A report claims that Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Real Madrid's James Rodriguez after learning the Colombian's asking price of £60m. Read more.

Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall

Arsenal hand a trial to defender Cohen Bramall, who currently plays for Northern Premier League side Hednesford Town. Read more.

Mino Raiola: 'Mario Balotelli could return to Premier League'

Mario Balotelli has "had talks with English clubs" over a return to the Premier League, according to the Nice forward's agent Mino Raiola. Read more.

Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler confirms transfer talks

German international Julian Draxler confirms that he is "in talks" with clubs over a move away from Wolfsburg next month. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm new Thiago Silva contract

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that captain Thiago Silva has signed a four-year contract with the club, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2020. Read more.

Agent confirms Benfica considering offer for Victor Lindelof

The agent of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof confirms that the club have received an offer for his client amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. Read more.

Hugo Lloris signs new six-year Tottenham Hotspur deal

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris signs a new six-year contract with the club to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2022. Read more.

Josep Maria Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Aleix Vidal'

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu denies that his club will look to sell out-of-favour Aleix Vidal in the January transfer window. Read more.

Middlesbrough's David Nugent 'attracting Championship interest'

A report claims that Championship clubs Preston North End, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among those interested in signing Middlesbrough's David Nugent. Read more.

Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella

A report claims that Chelsea want to sign Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Tenerife want Barcelona's Wilfrid Kaptoum on loan

A report claims that Segunda Division side Tenerife want to sign Barcelona midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum on loan. Read more.

Crystal Palace, Swansea City 'eye Aleksandar Mitrovic'

Crystal Palace and Swansea City eye £15m moves for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Liverpool join Julian Draxler race

A report claims that Liverpool could attempt to sign Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler from under the noses of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Read more.

Slaven Bilic desperate to keep Dimitri Payet at West Ham United

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says that the Hammers are determined to keep Dimitri Payet at the London Stadium. Read more.

Report: Sevilla told £21m for Manchester City's Samir Nasri

A report claims that Manchester City tell Sevilla that Samir Nasri will cost £21m at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Manchester City prepare £50m Virgil van Dijk offer

Manchester City will launch a £50m bid for Southampton centre-back Virjil van Dijk in the January transfer window, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Liverpool, Manchester City in Moussa Dembele battle

A report claims that Liverpool and Manchester City will go head-to-head for the signature of Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'launch £18m Morgan Schneiderlin bid'

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion launch an £18m move for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. Read more.

Antonio Valencia 'agrees new Manchester United deal'

A report claims that Ecuador international Antonio Valencia agrees a new two-year contract with Manchester United. Read more.

Bayern Munich "optimistic" over Arjen Robben deal

Bayern Munich are "very optimistic" that Arjen Robben will sign a new contract with the German champions, says the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Read more.