Paris Saint-Germain confirm new Thiago Silva contract

Kevin De Bruyne chases down Thiago Silva during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain confirm that captain Thiago Silva has signed a four-year contract with the club, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 15:49 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that captain Thiago Silva has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

Reports surfaced earlier today that Silva was ready to end the speculation over his future by putting pen to paper on a deal that keeps him in the French capital until 2020.

The 32-year-old Brazilian international's previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now committed his future to the French champions for a further four years.

"It's an immense pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Here, I have found a marvellous club where I can thrive," Silva told the club's official website.

"I am very proud to be the captain of this team, which has won everything in France in the last two seasons and which has also earned respect from across Europe thanks to its performances in the Champions League. We still have some very big dreams to fulfill. I'm convinced that we'll manage to do that and will continue to make our fans happy."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "I'm very happy with Thiago Silva's contract extension. He's an extraordinary captain through his reading of the game and his authority on the pitch. Our fans have always appreciated his exemplary combativeness.

"His presence will continue to help the club improving. Since his arrival, Thiago has made a real mark on Paris Saint-Germain's history. Between PSG and its captain, some great pages remain to be written."

Silva joined PSG in 2012 and has gone on to make 181 appearances for the club, winning 13 trophies in the process.

