New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Aaron Tshibola to leave Aston Villa on loan in January

General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Out-of-favour Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola is reportedly looking to secure a loan move away from the West Midlands club in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 22:35 UK

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola is looking to secure a loan move away from the West Midlands club in January, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was signed by former manager Roberto Di Matteo in the summer and featured during the early part of the season.

However, he has since fallen out of favour at Villa Park, making just one appearance under new boss Steve Bruce.

The Birmingham Mail claims that Tshibola is now weighing up his options ahead of the January transfer window, with a loan move to Europe a possibility.

Tshibola moved to Villa from Reading in the summer on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Read Next:
Bruce: 'No big Villa spending in January'
>
View our homepages for Aaron Tshibola, Steve Bruce, Roberto Di Matteo, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand