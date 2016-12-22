Out-of-favour Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola is reportedly looking to secure a loan move away from the West Midlands club in January.

The 21-year-old was signed by former manager Roberto Di Matteo in the summer and featured during the early part of the season.

However, he has since fallen out of favour at Villa Park, making just one appearance under new boss Steve Bruce.

The Birmingham Mail claims that Tshibola is now weighing up his options ahead of the January transfer window, with a loan move to Europe a possibility.

Tshibola moved to Villa from Reading in the summer on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.