Report: Valencia in Nemanja Maksimovic talks

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
A report claims that Astana midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic will join La Liga side Valencia on loan in the January transfer window.
Valencia are reportedly negotiating with Astana over the loan signing of Nemanja Maksimovic.

The 21-year-old has represented Astana since 2015 and scored five times in 39 appearances for the Kazakhstan outfit during the 2015-16 campaign.

Speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Spain has gathered pace over the last couple of weeks and according to Politika, Maksimovic will arrive at Valencia when the January transfer window opens for business.

The three-time Serbian international, who spent time in the Red Star Belgrade academy during his youth, has made five Europa League appearances for Astana this season.

Dani Parejo and Denis Suarez in action during the game between Villarreal and Valencia on December 31, 2015
