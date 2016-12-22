A report claims that Astana midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic will join La Liga side Valencia on loan in the January transfer window.

Valencia are reportedly negotiating with Astana over the loan signing of Nemanja Maksimovic.

The 21-year-old has represented Astana since 2015 and scored five times in 39 appearances for the Kazakhstan outfit during the 2015-16 campaign.

Speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Spain has gathered pace over the last couple of weeks and according to Politika, Maksimovic will arrive at Valencia when the January transfer window opens for business.

The three-time Serbian international, who spent time in the Red Star Belgrade academy during his youth, has made five Europa League appearances for Astana this season.