Liverpool and Manchester City will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, whose stock continues to rise with the Scottish champions.

Dembele, who joined Celtic on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer, has scored 17 goals for his Scottish club this term, including four times in the Champions League.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been credited with an interest, but the former Fulham striker recently said that he wants to continue his development in Scotland.

However, according to The Sun, Celtic have accepted that they are likely to lose the 20-year-old to the highest bidder, which is expected to come from either Liverpool or Man City.

Dembele is believed to have turned down a host of Premier League interest to make the move to Celtic before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.