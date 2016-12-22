West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says that the Hammers are determined to keep Dimitri Payet at the London Stadium.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has insisted that the Hammers are determined to keep unsettled France international Dimitri Payet at the London Stadium.

Payet scored 12 times in 38 appearances during his debut season at West Ham before helping France land the Euro 2016 crown on home soil.

The 29-year-old has only managed two Premier League goals so far this season, however, and his perceived lack of effort has drawn criticism from a number of West Ham supporters in recent weeks.

The attacker added fuel to the fire when he talked-up a possible move to Arsenal earlier this week, but Bilic has played down suggestions that West Ham could be prepared to part ways with the attacker.

"We do not want to sell Dimitri Payet, he is a great player. He has a contract and we will do everything to make sure he stays with us," Bilic told reporters.

Payet signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract with West Ham in January, while he was named the club's Player of the Year for the 2015-16 campaign.