Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Manchester United are prepared to lock horns with Arsenal over the signing of West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet, according to reports.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 20:36 UK

Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in battling Arsenal for the signature of Dimitri Payet in the January transfer window.

The France international is said to be looking for a departure from current team West Ham United and has talked with French broadcaster RMC Sport about playing for other clubs.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is rumouted to be interested in the 29-year-old, but The Sun claims that Jose Mourinho has also thrown his name in the hat to land the attacker.

West Ham, who are currently embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, signed Payet from Marseille for £10.7m in 2015.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Your Comments
