Manchester United are prepared to lock horns with Arsenal over the signing of West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet, according to reports.

The France international is said to be looking for a departure from current team West Ham United and has talked with French broadcaster RMC Sport about playing for other clubs.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is rumouted to be interested in the 29-year-old, but The Sun claims that Jose Mourinho has also thrown his name in the hat to land the attacker.

West Ham, who are currently embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, signed Payet from Marseille for £10.7m in 2015.