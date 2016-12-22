A report claims that Championship clubs Preston North End, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among those interested in signing Middlesbrough's David Nugent.

Middlesbrough forward David Nugent is reportedly a transfer target for a number of Championship clubs.

The 31-year-old has not started a Premier League match for Boro this season and although the striker still has 18 months to run on his contract, it is understood that he will be allowed to leave in the January window.

According to the Northern Echo, Preston North End, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are all considering January moves for the one-time England international, who has previously played in the Championship for Preston, Portsmouth, Leicester City and Boro.

Nugent netted eight times in 40 appearances for his current club last season, but has only registered once this term after being kept out of Aitor Karanka's team by summer arrival Alvaro Negredo.