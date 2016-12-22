A report claims that Segunda Division side Tenerife want to sign Barcelona midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum on loan.

Barcelona midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum is reportedly a loan target for Segunda Division side Tenerife.

The 20-year-old, who currently represents Barcelona B, made his first-team debut for the Catalan giants during the 2015-16 campaign and netted his first goal in the Copa del Rey against Valencia in February.

The Cameroonian has not been involved with the first team this season, however, and it is understood that Luis Enrique is keen for the midfielder to continue his development away from the club.

A number of Spanish sides are believed to be interested in Kaptoum, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Tenerife are showing the strongest interest as they look to boost their options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Kaptoum joined Barcelona in 2008 at the age of 12 after impressing in Samuel Eto'o's foundation.