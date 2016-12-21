Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer reveals his delight after opening his goalscoring account for the Spanish champions on Wednesday night.

Paco Alcacer has said that it was "special" to finally open his goalscoring account for Barcelona in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Hercules in the Copa del Rey.

The summer signing from Valencia failed to register in his first 10 appearances for the Spanish champions, but netted in the second half of his team's last-32 contest at Camp Nou to end his goal drought.

Alcacer, who scored 15 times for Valencia during the 2015-16 campaign, has now vowed to 'continue working hard' in a bid to secure a regular spot in Luis Enrique's first XI in the second half of the campaign.

"It is special to score in this shirt at the Camp Nou," Alcacer told reporters. "The most important is the impression that the team left. I must work and be at 100% to take advantage of the opportunities."

Alcacer penned a five-year contract with Barcelona upon his arrival on August 30.