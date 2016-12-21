Dec 21, 2016 at 9pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
7-0
HerculesHercules
Digne (37'), Rakitic (45' pen.), Rafinha (50'), Turan (55', 86', 89'), Alcacer (73')
Vidal (42')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Pena (42')

Paco Alcacer hails "special" Barcelona goal

Barcelona's Paco Alcacer challenges Ruben Vezo of Granada during the La Liga clash at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer reveals his delight after opening his goalscoring account for the Spanish champions on Wednesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Paco Alcacer has said that it was "special" to finally open his goalscoring account for Barcelona in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Hercules in the Copa del Rey.

The summer signing from Valencia failed to register in his first 10 appearances for the Spanish champions, but netted in the second half of his team's last-32 contest at Camp Nou to end his goal drought.

Alcacer, who scored 15 times for Valencia during the 2015-16 campaign, has now vowed to 'continue working hard' in a bid to secure a regular spot in Luis Enrique's first XI in the second half of the campaign.

"It is special to score in this shirt at the Camp Nou," Alcacer told reporters. "The most important is the impression that the team left. I must work and be at 100% to take advantage of the opportunities."

Alcacer penned a five-year contract with Barcelona upon his arrival on August 30.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique 'never had Alcacer doubts'
>
View our homepages for Paco Alcacer, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Barcelona 7-0 Hercules (8-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Barcelona into last-16 of Copa del Rey with thumping win
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confident of Lionel Messi stay
Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Vidal'Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Tenerife want Kaptoum on loanAlcacer hails "special" Barcelona goalEnrique 'never had Alcacer doubts'
Team News: Enrique rings the changes for Hercules tieBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Enrique "optimistic" about Barca seasonLuis Enrique unfazed by Neymar dry spellMan City to hijack Barca Srna bid?
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version