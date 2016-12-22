Swansea City manager Bob Bradley says that he wants to sign a centre-back, a midfielder and an attacker next month.

A difficult 2016-17 campaign to date has left the Swans in 19th position in the table, although they are only three points behind 17th-place Crystal Palace.

No team has conceded more times (37) in the Premier League then the Welsh outfit this season, however, and Bradley is eyeing fresh blood next month.

"I think we could use a centre-back, a midfielder who gives us greater presence in midfield. In the attacking part I see advantages created every game where I don't think our final decisions are good enough. They need to get better," Bradley told reporters.

"Can we find an attacker who would give us that, and give us a threat in behind a defence? I think we can utilise our speed a bit more. We have got to improve on both sides. I still think a lot of games are being decided by that."

Swansea will welcome West Ham United to the Liberty Stadium on December 26.