Crystal Palace, Swansea City 'eye Aleksandar Mitrovic'

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
© AFP
Crystal Palace and Swansea City eye £15m moves for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly a January transfer target for both Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle from Belgian club Anderlecht in the summer of 2015 and scored nine Premier League goals during his first season in English football.

The Serbian international stayed with the Magpies despite their relegation, but he has only registered three Championship goals this term after being kept out of the team by Dwight Gayle.

According to the Daily Mail, both Palace and Swansea are considering £15m offers for the powerful forward as the duo look to fight off the threat of relegation in the second half of the campaign.

Mitrovic missed the first four games of the 2016-17 campaign after picking up a red card in his last Premier League appearance.

A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
