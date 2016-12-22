New Transfer Talk header

Josep Maria Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Aleix Vidal'

Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu denies that his club will look to sell out-of-favour Aleix Vidal in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied suggestions that the Spanish champions will actively attempt to sell Aleix Vidal in the January transfer window.

Vidal moved to Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2015, although was not cleared to make his official debut until the start of 2016 due to the club's transfer ban.

The 27-year-old did make 14 appearances in the second half of last season, but he has been firmly out of favour under Luis Enrique this season and it was widely thought that the right-back could depart in early 2017.

Bartomeu has claimed that Barcelona would consider Vidal's future if the player actively asked to leave, but the club have no firm plans to part with the Spaniard in the winter window.

"Aleix [Vidal] deserves all of our respect and we do not want anyone to leave in January. His exit is not planned. Another thing is that the player comes [to us] and says that he wants to leave, like what happened with Pedro," AS quotes Bartomeu as saying.

Sevilla and Valencia are among the clubs that have been credited with an interest in Vidal.

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016
