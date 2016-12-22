New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion 'launch £18m Morgan Schneiderlin bid'

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion launch an £18m move for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.
By , European Football Editor
West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made an £18m bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who is widely expected to leave Old Trafford next month.

The France international joined the Red Devils from Southampton in the summer of 2015 and made 39 appearances under Louis van Gaal during his first season at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has only played 11 minutes of Premier League football this season, however, and it is widely thought that he will move on when the January transfer window opens for business.

Everton are believed to be the favourites for the defensive midfielder, but according to Sky Sports News, West Brom have made an £18m move as they bid to snatch the player from under the nose of the Toffees.

Italian giants Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Six PL clubs want Ashley Young
