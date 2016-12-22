A report claims that Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Real Madrid's James Rodriguez after learning the Colombian's asking price of £60m.

James has been strongly linked with a move away from Los Blancos and the attacker added fuel to the fire at the weekend when he admitted that he 'could not assure' that he would stay at the Bernabeu next month.

Chelsea were said to lead a race which also involved Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but according to The Sun, the Blues are not prepared to meet Real Madrid's asking price for the 25-year-old.

James scored 17 times during his debut season with Los Blancos after joining off the back of an impressive 2014 World Cup.

The attacker has struggled for regular first-team action since Zinedine Zidane took charge in January, however, and he has only netted one La Liga goal during the 2016-17 campaign.