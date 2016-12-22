New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich "optimistic" over Arjen Robben deal

Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) and Bayern Munich's striker Thomas Mueller (R) react after the second goal for Munich during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24
Bayern Munich are "very optimistic" that Arjen Robben will sign a new contract with the German champions, says the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 09:40 UK

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that his club are "very optimistic" that Arjen Robben will soon sign a new contract with the German champions.

The 32-year-old's existing deal at the Allianz Arena will expire at the end of the season and the two parties are yet to agree fresh terms.

Rummenigge, however, is confident that the Netherlands international will sign a new deal in Munich as "both sides" are keen to continue their relationship.

"We are very optimistic. Both sides want it. These are good pre-conditions," Rummenigge told reporters.

Robben joined Bayern from Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and has scored 121 goals in 232 appearances for the German giants, winning five Bundesliga titles and one Champions League in the process.

