Antonio Valencia 'agrees new Manchester United deal'

Antonio Valencia of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
A report claims that Ecuador international Antonio Valencia agrees a new two-year contract with Manchester United.
Antonio Valencia has reportedly agreed a new two-year contract with Manchester United.

The Ecuador international has nailed down the right-back position for the Red Devils this season and it is understood that his performances have forced Jose Mourinho to abandon his search for a new full-back.

According to The Sun, Mourinho informed the Man United board to tie the 31-year-old to a new deal and a two-year contract has now been agreed between the two parties.

Valencia, who moved to Old Trafford from Wigan Athletic in 2009, has made more than 250 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, winning two Premier League titles in the process.

Man United will attempt to record their fourth straight Premier League win when they welcome struggling Sunderland to Old Trafford on December 26.

