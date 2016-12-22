A report claims that Manchester City tell Sevilla that Samir Nasri will cost £21m at the end of the season.

Sevilla have reportedly been informed that they will have to part with £21m at the end of the season if they wish to sign Samir Nasri from Manchester City on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old joined Sevilla on loan from Man City last summer and has scored three times in 13 appearances for the Spanish outfit during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that Sevilla are desperate to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis, but according to the Daily Mail, Man City will not part with the former Arsenal attacker for anything less than £21m.

Nasri's form has helped Sevilla to third position in La Liga entering the winter break, with the Europa League winners currently just four points behind leaders Real Madrid.