The agent of Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof has confirmed that the club are considering a bid for his client amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

United have been strongly linked with a £38m offer for the 22-year-old Sweden international, who joined Benfica for just €50,000 (£42,000) in 2012.

Agent Hasan Cetinkaya refused to reveal the identity of the club who had made the bid, but confirmed that Benfica have received one ahead of the January transfer window.

"I will not comment on specific clubs. I can only comment that there is a bid for Benfica's table, they can consider. And I'll be meeting with Benfica also," he told Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet.

United manager Jose Mourinho is understood to be looking for defensive reinforcements next month due to Eric Bailly's impending departure to the African Cup of Nations and Chris Smalling's injury struggles this season.