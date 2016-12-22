New Transfer Talk header

Agent confirms Benfica considering offer for Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
The agent of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof confirms that the club have received an offer for his client amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 15:20 UK

The agent of Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof has confirmed that the club are considering a bid for his client amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

United have been strongly linked with a £38m offer for the 22-year-old Sweden international, who joined Benfica for just €50,000 (£42,000) in 2012.

Agent Hasan Cetinkaya refused to reveal the identity of the club who had made the bid, but confirmed that Benfica have received one ahead of the January transfer window.

"I will not comment on specific clubs. I can only comment that there is a bid for Benfica's table, they can consider. And I'll be meeting with Benfica also," he told Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet.

United manager Jose Mourinho is understood to be looking for defensive reinforcements next month due to Eric Bailly's impending departure to the African Cup of Nations and Chris Smalling's injury struggles this season.

Man Utd closing in on Lindelof deal
