A report claims that West Ham United could move for Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Darijo Srna in the January transfer window.

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to battle Manchester City and Barcelona for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Darijo Srna.

Srna, who represented Croatia on 134 occasions between 2002 and 2016, has spent the last 13 years with Shakhtar, winning eight Ukrainian titles in the process.

His current deal will expire at the end of the season, however, and it is understood that Shakhtar will accept a cut-price bid for the experienced right-back when the January transfer window opens for business.

Man City and Barcelona were said to be going head-to-head for the 34-year-old, but according to the Daily Star, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, who made Srna captain of Croatia in 2009, will attempt to use his close relationship with the defender to bring him to the London Stadium.

Alvaro Arbeloa was expected to fill the right-back spot for West Ham this season following his summer arrival from Real Madrid, but the Spaniard has struggled to impress in the capital and could leave next month.