New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United consider Darijo Srna swoop

Darijo Srna of FC Shakhtar Donetsk looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and FC Shakhtar Donetsk on September 17, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that West Ham United could move for Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Darijo Srna in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 18:58 UK

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to battle Manchester City and Barcelona for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Darijo Srna.

Srna, who represented Croatia on 134 occasions between 2002 and 2016, has spent the last 13 years with Shakhtar, winning eight Ukrainian titles in the process.

His current deal will expire at the end of the season, however, and it is understood that Shakhtar will accept a cut-price bid for the experienced right-back when the January transfer window opens for business.

Man City and Barcelona were said to be going head-to-head for the 34-year-old, but according to the Daily Star, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, who made Srna captain of Croatia in 2009, will attempt to use his close relationship with the defender to bring him to the London Stadium.

Alvaro Arbeloa was expected to fill the right-back spot for West Ham this season following his summer arrival from Real Madrid, but the Spaniard has struggled to impress in the capital and could leave next month.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic plays down Rashford, Martial talk
>
View our homepages for Darijo Srna, Slaven Bilic, Alvaro Arbeloa, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
West Ham United to make Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford loan bid?
 Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Report: Dimitri Payet not leaving West Ham United in January
Report: West Ham consider Srna swoopBilic plays down Rashford, Martial talkBilic desperate to keep PayetSakho out for "six to eight weeks"West Ham 'to sell five first-team players'
Report: West Ham plotting bid for Lucas PrattoJenkinson to join West Ham for third time?Celtic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'Noble: 'Payet leaving would be a shock'Oxford looking to emulate Mark Noble
> West Ham United Homepage
More Shakhtar Donetsk News
Darijo Srna of FC Shakhtar Donetsk looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and FC Shakhtar Donetsk on September 17, 2013
Report: West Ham United consider Darijo Srna swoop
 Darijo Srna of FC Shakhtar Donetsk looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and FC Shakhtar Donetsk on September 17, 2013
Report: Manchester City to hijack Barcelona bid for Darijo Srna
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
Report: Barcelona decide on Srna pursuitEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsReport: Barca want low-cost Darijo SrnaEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsResult: Sevilla make 2016 Europa League final
Team News: Kevin Gameiro leads Sevilla's attackLive Commentary: Sevilla 3-1 Shakhtar - as it happenedPreview: Sevilla vs. Shakhtar DonetskThe Dugout: Leicester on verge of historyResult: Sevilla draw with Shakhtar in Ukraine
> Shakhtar Donetsk Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand