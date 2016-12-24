Gabriel Barbosa - a reported January transfer target for Liverpool - insists that he has no plans to leave Inter Milan at the start of 2017.

Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa has insisted that he is "very happy" at San Siro, despite barely featuring for the Italian giants since his transfer in the summer.

Barbosa has made just three substitute appearances since leaving Santos at the end of August but despite reported interest from Liverpool, the forward says that he plans to remain patient at the Serie A side.

The 20-year-old said: "I've only been here for three months, so it has taken time to adapt to the city and the team.

"I am very happy at Inter. Obviously I hope to play more, but I am happy and realise it will take some patience. I train every day to improve and every day I feel more settled. Plan A is to stay at Inter and make my mark here the way I did at Santos."

Manager Stefano Piolo has suggested that the Brazilian may be made available for transfer as he looks to reduce the number of players in his first-team squad.