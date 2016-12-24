New Transfer Talk header

New manager Sam Allardyce will reportedly be given £20m to strengthen his Crystal Palace squad during the January transfer window.
Sam Allardyce has reportedly been given the funds to strengthen his Crystal Palace squad during the January transfer window.

On Friday, it was announced that Allardyce had been appointed as the club's new manager, just over 24 hours after Alan Pardew had been asked to step down from the role.

Allardyce has been given the task of moving the Eagles away from the Premier League relegation zone and according to the Daily Star, he will be given a warchest of £20m in order to secure their survival in the top flight.

It has been suggested that the former England boss wants to sign as many as four new players at the start of 2017, with a defender and midfielder said to be highest on his list of priorities.

Palace currently sit in 17th position in the league standings.

