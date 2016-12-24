New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to make move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi?

Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Liverpool are reportedly interested in strengthening their defence with the signing of Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi.
Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool.

Amavi spent the majority of last season on the sidelines after breaking his leg, but he has established himself as a regular starter at the West Midlands outfit since Steve Bruce took over in October.

However, according to Foot Mercato, that has led to Liverpool developing an interest in his signature with neither James Milner or Alberto Moreno seen as a long-term fixture in the full-back area.

The Merseyside giants will face competition for the 22-year-old, however, with Marseille known to be admirers of the Frenchman, but it has been suggested that Amavi sees his future in England.

He cost Villa a fee of £7.7m when signing from Nice in July 2015.

expand