Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool.

Amavi spent the majority of last season on the sidelines after breaking his leg, but he has established himself as a regular starter at the West Midlands outfit since Steve Bruce took over in October.

However, according to Foot Mercato, that has led to Liverpool developing an interest in his signature with neither James Milner or Alberto Moreno seen as a long-term fixture in the full-back area.

The Merseyside giants will face competition for the 22-year-old, however, with Marseille known to be admirers of the Frenchman, but it has been suggested that Amavi sees his future in England.

He cost Villa a fee of £7.7m when signing from Nice in July 2015.