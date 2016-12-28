New Transfer Talk header

Watford are reportedly prepared to send Jerome Sinclair on loan in the January transfer window.

The Hornets are believed to have beaten a host of clubs to the signature of the 20-year-old from Liverpool at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, but the striker has struggled to make his mark at Vicarage Road.

Sinclair has only made one Premier League start this season and according to The Mirror, Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has given the go-ahead on a loan move next month.

The same report claims that a host of Championship clubs are interested in the youngster, with Norwich City, Reading, Brentford and Cardiff City all in the mix.

Sinclair left Liverpool in the summer after only managing two Premier League appearances during his five years at the club.

