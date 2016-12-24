Watford team header

Watford

Walter Mazzarri: 'Recent Watford results little more than blip'

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
Watford's recent results are a blip rather than a cause for real concern, according to head coach Walter Mazzarri.
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has claimed that his side's recent results are a blip as opposed to anything more concerning.

Five defeats in their last seven Premier League games mean that the Hornets go into Christmas in the bottom half of the table following a promising start to the season.

The Italian head coach, however, has been encouraged by the consistency of his side's performances even as results have suffered.

He told Sky Sports News: "If we look at the season, there have been many big teams who have gone through negative moments, losing some games in a row.

"This is a characteristic of the Premier League in general and it has happened to us now.

"If we have to give a reason, then it is because the many injuries we've had hasn't helped us, but if we look in general, even when we were playing well there were points that we dropped and we have to take this into consideration."

Up next for Watford is a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version