Watford's recent results are a blip rather than a cause for real concern, according to head coach Walter Mazzarri.

Five defeats in their last seven Premier League games mean that the Hornets go into Christmas in the bottom half of the table following a promising start to the season.

The Italian head coach, however, has been encouraged by the consistency of his side's performances even as results have suffered.

He told Sky Sports News: "If we look at the season, there have been many big teams who have gone through negative moments, losing some games in a row.

"This is a characteristic of the Premier League in general and it has happened to us now.

"If we have to give a reason, then it is because the many injuries we've had hasn't helped us, but if we look in general, even when we were playing well there were points that we dropped and we have to take this into consideration."

Up next for Watford is a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.