Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has expressed concern over the potential repercussions of Alan Pardew's sacking by Crystal Palace for the Hornets.

The Eagles manager was dismissed on Thursday in reaction to a run of one win in 11 Premier League matches which left the side one point clear of the relegation zone at Christmas.

Mazzarri, whose side host Palace on Boxing Day, told Sky Sports News: "We cannot know if it will help us. There could be some changes, but it could also be a disadvantage for us.

"When this happens I am not happy because, at the end of the day, managers are colleagues, but this is football and it's only the managers who pay the final price.

"I don't know what the dynamics at Crystal Palace are so I can't judge, but I am not happy about this. I didn't expect it, for sure."

Watford currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and, following the Palace clash, will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.