Dec 26, 2016 at 12.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Crystal Palace

Walter Mazzarri concerned by Alan Pardew sacking ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is unsure what the repercussions of Alan Pardew's sacking from the Crystal Palace hotseat will be for his own team.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 21:13 UK

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has expressed concern over the potential repercussions of Alan Pardew's sacking by Crystal Palace for the Hornets.

The Eagles manager was dismissed on Thursday in reaction to a run of one win in 11 Premier League matches which left the side one point clear of the relegation zone at Christmas.

Mazzarri, whose side host Palace on Boxing Day, told Sky Sports News: "We cannot know if it will help us. There could be some changes, but it could also be a disadvantage for us.

"When this happens I am not happy because, at the end of the day, managers are colleagues, but this is football and it's only the managers who pay the final price.

"I don't know what the dynamics at Crystal Palace are so I can't judge, but I am not happy about this. I didn't expect it, for sure."

Watford currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and, following the Palace clash, will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.

Troy Deeney looks dejected during the Premier League game between Burnley and Watford on September 26, 2016
Read Next:
Mazzarri: 'Deeney feeling pressure'
>
View our homepages for Walter Mazzarri, Alan Pardew, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
Walter Mazzarri concerned by Alan Pardew sacking ahead of Crystal Palace clash
 Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Six Premier League clubs want Ashley Young
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Result: Sunderland off bottom of Premier League as Watford lose at Stadium of Light
Team News: Kaboul returns to face SunderlandLive Commentary: Sunderland 1-0 Watford - as it happenedMazzarri compares Capoue to HamsikMazzarri: 'Deeney feeling pressure'Mazzarri expecting lengthy Pereyra absence
West Brom, Watford fined by FAResult: Man City back to winning waysTeam News: City recall Nolito for Watford clashLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-0 Watford - as it happenedWatford cut short Kenedy loan spell
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand