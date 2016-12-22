Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew after just under two years in charge of the club, with the team sitting one point clear of the relegation zone.

Palace have won just one and lost eight of their last 11 Premier League games to leave them one point clear of the relegation zone at Christmas.

The Eagles have averaged the fewest points per game of any team in England's top four tiers in 2016, winning just six of their 36 league outings this calendar year.

Pardew did steer Palace to just their second ever FA Cup final in May, but they were beaten by Manchester United at Wembley.

"Crystal Palace FC have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as manager of the club," read a statement on the club's official website.

"With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player.

"Following a fantastic second half of 2014-15, the 2015-16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan's hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future."

Pardew took over at Selhurst Park in January 2015 and went on to oversee 87 matches, winning 35, drawing 13 and losing 39.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the early favourite to succeed Pardew, while Chris Coleman and Roy Hodgson are also amongst the candidates.