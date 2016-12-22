Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew

Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew after just under two years in charge of the club, with the team sitting one point clear of the relegation zone.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 15:34 UK

Crystal Palace have announced that they have sacked manager Alan Pardew after just under two years in charge of the club.

Palace have won just one and lost eight of their last 11 Premier League games to leave them one point clear of the relegation zone at Christmas.

The Eagles have averaged the fewest points per game of any team in England's top four tiers in 2016, winning just six of their 36 league outings this calendar year.

Pardew did steer Palace to just their second ever FA Cup final in May, but they were beaten by Manchester United at Wembley.

"Crystal Palace FC have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as manager of the club," read a statement on the club's official website.

"With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player.

"Following a fantastic second half of 2014-15, the 2015-16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan's hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future."

Pardew took over at Selhurst Park in January 2015 and went on to oversee 87 matches, winning 35, drawing 13 and losing 39.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the early favourite to succeed Pardew, while Chris Coleman and Roy Hodgson are also amongst the candidates.

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Palace to replace Pardew with Allardyce?
>
View our homepages for Alan Pardew, Steve Parish, Sam Allardyce, Chris Coleman, Roy Hodgson, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew
 A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Sam Allardyce 'to begin Crystal Palace talks within 24 hours'
 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Alan Pardew "sad" to leave Crystal Palace
Palace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Palace to replace Pardew with Allardyce?Bakary Sako in line for Wolves return?Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exitAlan Pardew: "We deserved something"
Result: Chelsea march on with win over PalaceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Palace, ChelseaLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - as it happenedThree clubs keen on Hednesford Town defenderAntonio Conte: "No team is unbeatable"
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version