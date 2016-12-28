New Transfer Talk header

Galatasaray's German forward Lukas Podolski celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray AS and SL Benfica at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleks stadium in Istanbul on October 21, 2015.
Galatasaray spokesman Levent Nazifoglu says that the Turkish club have "received a remarkable offer" from Beijing Guoan for Lukas Podolski.
Galatasaray spokesman Levent Nazifoglu has revealed that the Turkish club have "received a remarkable offer" from Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan for experienced German Lukas Podolski.

Podolski, 31, joined Gala from Arsenal in the summer of 2015 and has scored 23 times in 55 appearances for the Turkish outfit, including six in 12 matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

The former German international could now become the latest player to move to the super-rich Chinese league, however, with Gala confirming that an offer has been received.

"We've received a remarkable offer from Beijing Guoan for Lukas Podolski," Nazifoglu told Anadolu Agency. "Now we're thinking about this offer. The possible move is up to the player."

Burak Yilmaz swapped the Turkish giants for Beijing in a £6.5m deal earlier this year.

Germany's forward Lukas Podolski and Ireland 's Glenn Whelan vie for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on October 14, 2014
