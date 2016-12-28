A report claims that Genoa midfielder Tomas Rincon will undergo a medical at Juventus on Thursday ahead of a loan move to the club.

The 28-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the summer and it had been thought that the Premier League club would resume their interest in the January transfer window.

However, according to Goal.com, the former Hamburger SV midfielder will undergo a medical at Juve this week before joining the Serie A giants when the winter transfer window opens for business.

It is understood that the Turin outfit will have the chance to make the move for the 77-time Venezuela international permanent at the end of the season.