New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?

Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
© Getty Images
Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City, who could also face competition from Juventus and Barcelona for the Sevilla midfielder.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 19:11 UK

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to a report.

The former Stoke City ace, who made the switch to La Liga in 2015, has also recently been linked with European giants Barcelona and Juventus.

N'Zonzi is now supposedly on the wishlist for Pep Guardiola at City and Antonio Conte at Chelsea, however, with a bidding war for the Frenchman expected in the January transfer window.

Calcio Mercato reports that Juventus are instead focusing on landing Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg after being put off by N'Zonzi's asking price, as Sevilla are holding out for the full £28.5m release clause in the 28-year-old's contract.

Chelsea have money to spend next month following Oscar's £60m move to China, while Man City need cover for long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Tough to keep up with Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Steven N'Zonzi, Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Axel Witsel, Ilkay Gundogan, Oscar, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Thibaut Courtois: 'Fear of failure spurring Chelsea on'
 Marc Pugh challenges Nemanja Matic during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'Hazard: 'Everything is good at Chelsea'Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'Guardiola: 'Tough to keep up with Chelsea'Conte rules out Michy Batshuayi exit
Antonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'Result: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive winTeam News: Costa, Kante out for ChelseaChelsea's Van Ginkel 'on PSV list'Terry: 'Chelsea looking really good'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to sign Joe Hart
 Sergio Aguero warms up ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Pep Guardiola excited by Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus link-up
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
Report: United, City both want SandroMan City's Maffeo joins Girona on loanGuardiola: 'Tough to keep up with Chelsea'Phelan: 'Penalty was turning point'Guardiola plays down John Stones injury
Guardiola: 'I enjoyed Man City win'Result: Hull make Man City work hard for victoryTeam News: Four changes for Man CityLive Commentary: Hull City 0-3 Manchester City - as it happenedJoe Hart: 'I almost joined Wolves'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Barcelona News
Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
 Suso of AC Milan looks on during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 27, 2015
AC Milan's Suso targeting Barcelona, Real Madrid move
 Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart celebrates after scoring during the friendly football match between Japan and Netherlands at the Fenix Stadium, on November 16, 2013 in Genk
Rafael van der Vaart: 'I turned down Barcelona at 16'
Report: Turan on Guangzhou wish-listRomeu: 'I could not turn down Barca'Pedro: 'Chelsea run better than Barca'Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Vidal'
Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Tenerife want Kaptoum on loanAlcacer hails "special" Barcelona goalEnrique 'never had Alcacer doubts'Result: Barcelona put seven past Hercules
> Barcelona Homepage
More Sevilla News
Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
 Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Manchester United to 'reject Sevilla's Anthony Martial interest'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Report: Sevilla want Anthony Martial on loan
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: Sevilla told £21m for NasriArsenal 'to make £30m move for Draxler'Sevilla in for Arsenal target Draxler?Nasri: 'We can have sex until midnight'
Report: Juve want N'Zonzi in JanuarySissoko attracting interest from Italy, Spain?Report: Juventus preparing N'Zonzi swoopSevilla: 'Nasri to miss next two games'Vitolo blasts "absurd" Mark Clattenburg
> Sevilla Homepage
More Juventus News
Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Report: Manchester United, Manchester City both want Alex Sandro
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Report: Juventus to wait for James Rodriguez
Chiellini: 'Juventus can win treble'Juventus 'to make £76m Toni Kroos bid'Result: AC Milan win Supercoppa Italiana on penaltiesLive Commentary: Juventus 1-1 (3-4 on pens) AC Milan - as it happenedJuve chief hints at James interest
Juventus prepared to wait for Axel WitselArsenal 'to make £30m move for Draxler'Juventus 'pull out of race to sign Kessie'Juventus to renew interest in Sanchez?Bonucci signs new deal with Juventus
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version