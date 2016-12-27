Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City, who could also face competition from Juventus and Barcelona for the Sevilla midfielder.

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to a report.

The former Stoke City ace, who made the switch to La Liga in 2015, has also recently been linked with European giants Barcelona and Juventus.

N'Zonzi is now supposedly on the wishlist for Pep Guardiola at City and Antonio Conte at Chelsea, however, with a bidding war for the Frenchman expected in the January transfer window.

Calcio Mercato reports that Juventus are instead focusing on landing Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg after being put off by N'Zonzi's asking price, as Sevilla are holding out for the full £28.5m release clause in the 28-year-old's contract.

Chelsea have money to spend next month following Oscar's £60m move to China, while Man City need cover for long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan.