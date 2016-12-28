A report claims that Manchester United pull out of a deal to sign Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof in the January transfer window.

It was widely thought that the Sweden international would join the Red Devils in a £38m deal next month, with the 22-year-old said to have already been handed the No.2 shirt at Old Trafford.

However, according to BBC Sport, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has dropped his interest in the highly-rated defender due to the form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, who have both impressed in recent weeks.

Mourinho also has Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly as centre-back options and it is understood that the Portuguese is no longer interested in bringing Lindelof to Manchester in the winter transfer window.

Jones and Rojo were both linked with moves away from Man United in the summer, but the duo have excelled at the heart of the back four since injuries to Smalling and Bailly opened up positions in the team.