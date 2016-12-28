New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'drop Victor Lindelof interest'

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Manchester United pull out of a deal to sign Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof.

It was widely thought that the Sweden international would join the Red Devils in a £38m deal next month, with the 22-year-old said to have already been handed the No.2 shirt at Old Trafford.

However, according to BBC Sport, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has dropped his interest in the highly-rated defender due to the form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, who have both impressed in recent weeks.

Mourinho also has Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly as centre-back options and it is understood that the Portuguese is no longer interested in bringing Lindelof to Manchester in the winter transfer window.

Jones and Rojo were both linked with moves away from Man United in the summer, but the duo have excelled at the heart of the back four since injuries to Smalling and Bailly opened up positions in the team.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
 Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt 'attracting Premier League interest'
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Agent confirms Premier League interest in Franck Kessie
