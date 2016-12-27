Victor Lindelof's move to Manchester United is reportedly close to being confirmed, with the Benfica defender already being handed the No.2 shirt at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof has already been given Manchester United's No.2 shirt ahead of his impending January move from Benfica, according to a report.

The Sweden international is expected to complete a switch worth in the region of £38m in the coming weeks after Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira was spotted in Manchester.

Portuguese website RTP claims that the deal has been all but finalised, with terms now agreed between all three parties and confirmation of the transfer all that is left.

It is suggested that Lindelof will sport the number two shirt upon his arrival, which was last worn by Brazilian full-back Rafael Da Silva until he departed for Lyon in 2015.

Once the move goes through, United's spending under Jose Mourinho will surpass the £180m barrier.